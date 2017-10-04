This Is the Porsche Mission E: Here's What We Know

From Road & Track

Porsche stunned the world two years ago with the debut of its all-electric Mission E sedan concept, later promising it'd go into production in 2020. Today, we're getting our first look at a Mission E prototype testing in public near Porsche's development center in Weissach, Germany. So, what better time than the present to compile everything we know about Porsche's first fully electric car.

It's Not An Electric Panamera

Yes, Porsche already sells a sedan, the Panamera, but it's not just modifying that car to create the Mission E. Instead, the Mission E will ride on its own bespoke platform, with its lithium-ion battery making up the floorpan between the its two axles, just as on a Tesla.

This platform will also likely make up the basis for Audi's upcoming all-electric SUV, the e-Tron quattro. There's also a rumor that Lamborghini is working on an electric car based off the Mission E, but we'll believe that when we see it.

There Will Be Model Variants

Porsche doesn't just make one 911, and the same will be true for the Mission E. Car magazine spoke with Porsche boss Oliver Blume who confirmed that the Mission E will likely follow Porsche's model preexisting hierarchy - that means you can expect a Mission E S, or a Mission E GTS. Maybe not a Mission E Turbo, though, since it won't actually have turbos.

It's Got a Clever Drivetrain

The Mission E concept offers 605 hp from its all-electric drivetrain, which consists of two permanent magnet synchronous motors at each axle. These are the same sort of motors used in the three-time-Le-Mans-winning 919 LMP1 hybrid, and can recover heat energy from braking. With this setup, Porsche promises that the Mission E concept hits 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, 124 mph in under 12, and that it'll run a sub-8:00 lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Mission E will likely get four-wheel steering and torque vectoring as well. Porsche boss Oliver Blume promised in 2015 that the production Mission E would drive like a true Porsche. Typically, that means good things.



It'll Be Priced Like a Panamera

Blume told Car that the Mission E will start at around the same price as a Panamera. In the US, the base Panamera starts at $85,000 and prices climb up to nearly $190,000 for the most expensive variant, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. Blume also said that the Mission E supposed to sit between the Panamera and the 911 within the Porsche range.

For reference, a base 911 Carrera starts at $91,100 in the US, while the Mission E's most obvious rival, the Tesla Model S 75D starts at $74,500.

It'll Offer 800-Volt Fast Charging

