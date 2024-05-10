Best places near Portland to catch the Northern Lights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thanks to a severe geomagnetic storm, the Pacific Northwest and much of the United States, is poised to see Northern Lights late Friday night and very early Saturday morning.

“The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued the first G4 (Severe) geomagnetic watch since 2005. The aurora tonight and early tomorrow morning may become visible over much of the northern half of the country, and maybe as far south as Alabama to northern California,” according to the National Weather Service.

So, stepping outside when the strongest auroras are expected, roughly between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, would be a great way to catch a glimpse.

NORTHERN LIGHTS: People as far south as Alabama could see them

“We will get lucky in NW Oregon and SW Washington, too! The forecast is in favor for viewing the aurora with mainly clear skies up and down the valley. The coastline might see patchy clouds, but we are expecting near-perfect sky conditions for viewing around the region,” said KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern.

But for those looking to have a chance at seeing a spectacular show there are some things to think about and some places near Portland worth checking out.

Title Tilt: Winterhawks open WHL Chamionship series Friday on Portland’s CW

“The best way to see the aurora will be away from areas with light pollution. You’ll want to get away from the city and out to darker fields, parks, and hilltops. Look towards the north and from the horizon to overhead. You might just get lucky,” said Bayern.

Traditionally, when forecasters say there is a good chance of seeing the Northern Lights, hundreds of people hop in their car and make the trek to the Crown Point Vista House in the Columbia River Gorge. There is little doubt that the views from that vantage point can be awe inspiring, but so can the crowds. During recent geomagnetic storm events, it has been tough to even park near Vista House and can even be dangerous as people pack the roads.

So here are some other places near Portland worthy of consideration:

Jonsrud Viewpoint:

15652 Bluff Rd, Sandy, OR

Pro: Sweeping, panoramic views to the north and east

Con: Could attract crowds

Lookout Ridge Park:

2900 W 5th St, Washougal, WA

Pros: More secluded, lack of light

Con: Northern view slightly restricted

Portland Women’s Forum Viewpoint:

39210 Historic Columbia River Hwy, Corbett, OR

Pros: More secluded, lack of light pollution

Con: Vista House overflow could make it crowded

Council Crest Park:

1120 SW Council Crest Dr, Portland, OR

Pro: If it is a bright show, the view over Downtown Portland could be spectacular

Cons: City light pollution, closes at midnight

Panorama Point:

Hood River, OR

Pro: Amazing views to the North

Cons: Light pollution, potential to be crowded

Regardless of the viewing location, Bayern says there are a few things to keep in mind.

If you take photos, send them to us!

“It is still springtime,” Bayern said. “Lots of snow remains in the Cascades. If you are heading out to the foothills, be aware of snowpack down to around 3,000 feet in elevation. That means muddy trails. Bring a jacket with you tonight, we’ll see cool overnight temps in the upper 50s.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.