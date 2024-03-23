New polling shows close race for stadiums sales tax question in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The downtown Kansas City layout could look a lot different in a few years time depending on what happens April 2.

New polling obtained by FOX4 shows a close race as to whether voters will vote yes or no to Question 1 on the April 2 ballot.

If the election were to happen today, 47% said they would vote yes, 46% said they’d vote no, and 7% said they were undecided. The margin of error is +/-4.5%.

Kansas City-based Remington Research Group conducted the poll between March 16 and 17. Of the 506 respondents who answered over the phone or via text, only 3% live in downtown.

Those voting yes are agreeing to continuing the 3/8th cent sales tax that goes to both the Royals and Chiefs for another 40 years.

The Royals want to use it to build a new ballpark in the Crossroads while the Chiefs plan to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s cool for tourism, but then everything’s going to be more expensive around the area,” said Melisa Dunlap of Wyandotte County for how she thinks a downtown ballpark will impact the neighborhood.

Much like what the poll reflected, FOX4 spoke with people who were virtually split on the issue.

“I would vote yes if I could. The reason is simple: where the stadium’s at now has been a great place to be, but as for different events, [an outdoor venue] like CPKC Stadium where the Current play would bring a lot more concerts and events to downtown Kansas City,” said Tom Fulton of Johnson County.

Melisa Dunlap, meanwhile, would vote differently.

“I would vote no simply because of where they’re trying to place it. I’m a big fan of the Crossroads,” she said. “It would be pretty devastating for those businesses to have to just uproot and move, and on top of that that’s going to ruin the area.”

Travis L., who lives just south of downtown in Jackson County, said he is undecided.

“It’s not the fact that I don’t care. I just don’t put much energy or thought into it, but I can see both sides.”

