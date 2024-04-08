Polk Co. teacher’s son stabbed her 70 times, used pre-med training to kill her, sheriff says

WARNING: The following story may too disturbing for some readers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released documents revealed disturbing details in what Sheriff Grady Judd has called “one of the most bizarre murders” his detectives have seen in a long time.

In a Monday press conference, Judd said Emmanuel Espinoza murdered his mother, 46-year-old Elvia Espinoza, Saturday by stabbing her multiple times until she bled out.

According to Judd, Elvia Espinoza contacted her son Emmanuel Espinoza, the youngest of her three children, that morning to see if she could visit him while he attended the University of Florida as a pre-med student.

“Mom called on Saturday morning and said Manny [the suspect’s nickname] I haven’t seen you in a while. I want to come up to Gainesville to see you,” the sheriff explained. “He said well mom I’m visiting grandfather this weekend, he has an event so I’ll be down your way. She said that’s great. Why don’t you stay with me at the house? And he said, sure, I’d love to.”

Confessed killer Emmanuel Espinoza, left, and victim Elvia Espinosa, right (Photos provided by Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect arrived at his mother’s house in Frostproof at about 2 p.m. Saturday. According to a probable cause arrest, he then put his Air Pods on and blasted “No Church in the Wild” by Jay Z and Kanye West as he approached the house.

Ring camera footage showed Emmanuel Espinoza walk to the front door while holding a knife behind his back. He tried to open the door, but it was locked so he knocked on it.

The affidavit said Elvia Espinoza was on the phone with her brother at the time.

The victim’s brother heard her say “I think Manny is here” and open the door. According to the affidavit, that’s when he heard Elvia Espinoza screaming for help.

“The second she opened the door, he charged in and started stabbing her,” Judd said. “He made the statement that he knew where to stab her for maximum effect because of his biology classes.”

According to the affidavit, the defendant said he knew if he stabbed her in or around the heart, his mother would bleed out. However, detectives said the victim suffered stab wounds all over her body.

The sheriff said Emmanuel Espinoza stabbed his mother over 70 times. The victim screamed his name multiple times, all while he was completely silent.

Judd said the violence continued even after Emmanuel Espinoza’s mother became unresponsive.

“He said he noticed her hands were still moving so he stabbed her some more,” Judd said.

According to sheriff’s office, the suspect cut his hand while attacking his mother and was seen washing his hands and the knife on an interior camera.

“As he’s standing at the kitchen sink, washing himself off and the knife, he wanted to ask his mother for the Neosporin for the cut on his hand, but he noticed she was dead,” Judd said.

The suspect then called 911, telling the dispatcher that he killed his mother. When the dispatcher asked if his mother was awake, he said she bled out, according to a 911 call released by the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, who was covered in blood, told them he killed his mother because she “got on his nerves,” Judd said. According to the sheriff, Emmanuel Espinoza said he loved his mother but thought about killing his mother for years.

“He made one statement that sometimes mom talks out loud to herself,” Judd said. “She’ll ask herself questions and then answer her question. That’s gone on for years. Well, who doesn’t talk out loud?”

“It just does not make sense,” Elva Mattox, a longtime friend and former colleague of Elvia Espinoza, said. “She was almost like a walking angel because she always smiled and had a kind word for anyone who passed.”

Mattox is a former teacher who taught Emmanuel Espinoza in second grade.

“There was no behavior that exemplified what happened, and that could have given us a clue,” said Mattox. “He was very bright. All her children were bright. I don’t understand where it came from or how it happened.”

Emmanuel Espinoza was arrested on a first-degree murder charge. The sheriff said the suspect had no prior arrest history or history of mental problems, and no items were found at his room at the university that showed that he planned his mother’s murder beforehand. Judd also said Elvia Espinoza had no negative interaction with her son that day and was excited to see him.

“I want you to understand she was really the perfect mom” he said. “I want you to understand that she was very proud of his accomplishments in going to the University of Florida, graduating number one in his high school class.”

Elvia Espinoza’s obituary described her as beloved teacher at Ben Hill Griffin Elementary School and “a light in everyone’s life.”

“Elvia was full of life and loved her family, especially her grandchildren,” the obituary said. “Elvia truly enjoyed spending time with her family and was a light in everyone’s life.”

