Politics Now: April 27, 2024

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-Protesters and police clash at college campuses across the country.

-CCSD Board of Trustees candidate Anna Marie Binder

-Federal agents raid the home of a man who runs an Area 51 website, but haven’t filed any charges

-Donald Trump on trial in New York

-How a SCOTUS case on homeless camping bans could affect laws in Henderson and Las Vegas.

