Politics Now: April 27, 2024
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
-Protesters and police clash at college campuses across the country.
-CCSD Board of Trustees candidate Anna Marie Binder
-Federal agents raid the home of a man who runs an Area 51 website, but haven’t filed any charges
-Donald Trump on trial in New York
-How a SCOTUS case on homeless camping bans could affect laws in Henderson and Las Vegas.
