Political Notebook: Endorsements announced as early voting approaches

Educators' associations endorse school board candidates

The Washington County Teachers Association and the Washington County Educational Support Personnel Association have endorsed three of the four incumbents running for the four open school board seats in the upcoming election.

They are Board of Education President Melissa Williams, Vice President Stan Stouffer and board member Pieter Bickford. The associations also endorsed retired teacher and former WCTA board member Robin Merchant Spickler.

The associations did not endorse incumbent April Zentmeyer, who is running for re-election.

Political notebook

Eleven candidates are competing in the school board race; voters will be asked to vote for up to four in the May 14 primaries. The other candidates include Victoria Beachley, who ran for Washington County commissioner in 2022; former Washington County Commissioner Charles A. Burkett, who also ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner in 2022; Nancy Lee Evans of Williamsport; former correctional officer Michael P. Keifer; Ethan Loewen, who also ran for school board in 2022; and Ashley McCusker, wife of Hancock Councilman Josh McCusker.

Trone picks up an endorsement with local ties

State Sen. Joanne Benson, D-Prince George's, has endorsed U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-6th, in his bid for the U.S. Senate, according to the Trone campaign.

Benson, a retired school administrator, is a former Hagerstown resident and a graduate of South Hagerstown High School.

"He’s been a champion for racial and economic justice, reproductive rights and education for all our children. And I know that he’ll achieve even more for all of us as our next senator," Benson said in a release from the Trone camp.

Early voting begins May 2 — here's where to go

Early voting for the Maryland primaries begins at 7 a.m. May 2 at Washington County's three early voting centers:

Boonsboro American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro

Smithsburg Branch — Washington County Free Library, 66 W. Water St., Smithsburg

Washington County Election Center, 17718 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown

Early voting continues from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day through May 9.

Anyone who is registered to vote may vote during early voting, and anyone who is eligible to register to vote may also vote during early voting.

If you are eligible but not registered, bring a document that proves where you live to an early voting center. This document can be your MVA-issued license, ID card or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and new address. You will be permitted to register and vote.

The official primary date is May 14. Voters who are not affiliated with a political party will only vote in nonpartisan races.

— Tamela Baker

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Endorsements and early voting: Political notebook for April 22