Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

Aiden Lowe, Hancock Middle Senior High School: Aiden, a sophomore, has an outstanding passion for learning and creativity in artwork. He is exemplary at communication and showing respect towards school employees and his peers. He consistently demonstrates a genuine passion for creating artwork, showcasing not only his talent but also his unwavering commitment to self-expression and creativity. His enthusiasm for learning shines through in every piece he creates, inspiring those around him to explore their own artistic potential. Aiden also persistently strives to grow in his musical capability. In addition to putting in the extra work to become proficient on a new instrument, Aiden helps with other ensembles and explores other musical pathways. He continuously displays a passion for creativity, which is highlighted by his musicianship.

Isabella "Bella" Ferretti, North Hagerstown High School: Bella, a sophomore, is a highly dedicated student and exemplifies all the best qualities of a North High Hub. She is extremely hard-working and focused on her schoolwork in addition to her extracurricular activities. Starting her freshman year, Bella joined the SGA and was an active participant in the student-body government, planning pep-rallies, decorating the halls and raising school spirit. Bella also is an active member of the Key Club. She joined Avid during her sophomore year to help prepare for college and career readiness. Bella has known early on what her future plans would hold and has worked hard to achieve those goals. Last summer, she was accepted into two highly selective medical-science camps, one of them with Hagerstown Community College. Bella's goal is to work in the medical profession. She hopes to attend Tech High as a step on that path.

Daniel Jang, Global Vision Christian School Broadfording: Daniel, a junior, is captain of the Taekwondo Demonstration Team. He is a member of the student council, and has shown great leadership qualities through his work with the council. Daniel is an honor roll student. He also has a servant's heart, and is willing to volunteer as needed to help the school and to help individual students.

Ethan Gillespie, Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School: Ethan, a senior, is an adventurous student of the Culinary Arts program. As part of his curriculum, he has earned the Servsafe Food Manager Certification and continues to work towards his American Culinary Federation Certification. Ethan works at a restaurant with the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program (MATP). Complementary to his Eagle Scout rank, he has worked as the camp staff kitchen manager. Ethan volunteers regularly at the Peach Festival and Smithsburg Days, and at his church with the Samaritan's Purse Organization. During his high school years, he has played the saxophone. Ethan goes above and beyond to be helpful and shows great compassion for all.

William Moore, Boonsboro High School: William, a senior, is active in multiple organizations across the school, including Rho Kappa (National Social Studies Honor Society), the FFA and the Student Government Association. He is currently the president of the Multicultural, Diversity & Inclusion Club. William has been representing Boonsboro High and Washington County Public Schools as a Senate page for the Maryland General Assembly. He is always polite, professional, kind and committed. He is generous with his own money when donations are needed. William quickly responds to any need and does not ever expect recognition for his kind deeds. William plans to continue his studies at Hagerstown Community College with a focus in agriculture.

Samuel Vance, Clear Spring High School: Sam, a senior, has taken honors and Advanced Placement courses throughout high school, earning the AP Capstone Certificate for his participation in the AP Capstone Program. His Capstone project was titled "Gasoline Economics for Daily Commuters in Washington County MD." Sam is a conscientious student who sets a positive example for his peers by completing his assignments on time, being respectful of staff and fellow students, following school policies and volunteering to help those in need.

Milagros "Milly" Yenco, South Hagerstown High School: Milagros, a junior, is constantly pushing herself to do better. She is an early graduate, as a junior, with stellar academics. Milly also is a captain of South’s cheer squad. Milly is a leader on and off the mat.

