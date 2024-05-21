Political grudge match sparks defamation suit against former GOP leader, conservative PAC

May 20—A prominent Albuquerque businessman is accusing the former executive director of the Republican Party of New Mexico and a conservative political action committee of defamation in what he describes as their unbridled attempt to destroy his wife's political ambitions.

Brad B. Allen alleges in a recently filed lawsuit that Anissa Tinnin and Our Values PAC smeared his reputation by falsely branding him a sexual harasser "as a means of furthering their political vendetta against his wife," Sarah Jane Allen, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the open House District 31 seat in the June 4 primary.

"Mr. Allen seeks to be compensated for the harm defendants caused him and to put an end to their reckless disregard of his interests in their opportunistic attempt to torpedo his wife's political fortunes," the lawsuit states.

Russell S. Warren III, an attorney for Tinnin and Our Values PAC, called the lawsuit frivolous and said a response to the complaint was forthcoming and would reveal "all the facts."

"We look forward to providing the court and the public more information regarding this ridiculous accusation of defamation," he said in a statement.

Tinnin, whose phone number is listed for the PAC in campaign finance reports, declined to comment. She served as the state GOP executive director in 2019 and 2020, according to a party spokeswoman.

"I'm not gonna speak to the press right now," she said.

After Sarah Jane Allen announced her intention to challenge the incumbent for the position of national committeewoman to represent New Mexico at the Republican National Committee, as well as to run for the House District 31 seat, Tinnin allegedly told her something along the lines of, "We will come after you," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit doesn't explicitly spell out the basis of their beef.

But Tinnin's stepdaughter, Courtney Tinnin, alleged Brad B. Allen sexually harassed and "propositioned" her years ago while she was working for the Allen Sigmon Real Estate Group, where he is a principal and co-founder.

Courtney Tinnin claimed he told her he wanted to be "physically close to her," which she understood to be a request to engage in sex, and asked if he could hug her, according to her complaint.

Courtney Tinnin negotiated a $48,000 settlement within two months of filing the complaint and agreed to dismiss her claims, though the case languished for some time before it was dismissed for "lack of prosecution," the lawsuit states.

"While Ms. Tinnin's allegations of harassment were false, Mr. Allen and Allen Sigmon Real Estate Group nonetheless agreed to her settlement terms for expediency because it would have cost them far more in costs and attorney's fees than $48,000 to successfully defend against her false claims," the lawsuit states.

As part of the settlement, Courtney Tinnin acknowledged Brad B. Allen "believed in good faith that her claims against him were not valid," the lawsuit states.

Her allegations of sexual harassment resurfaced in recent months amid a politically charged environment.

But "alleged" didn't ever appear as a caveat.

Brad B. Allen claims Anissa Tinnin wrote an email to delegates of the Republican Party of New Mexico's 2024 Quadrennial Convention stating Courtney Tinnin informed her he had sexually harassed her when he was her boss at the Allen Sigmon Real Estate Group. She identified him as Sarah Jane Allen's husband in the email, the lawsuit states.

Anissa Tinnin also alluded to the sexual harassment allegations on Facebook. She "published a statement on Facebook" demanding to know why Sarah Jane Allen was challenging an incumbent for national committeewoman while simultaneously running for a House seat, the lawsuit states. In closing, she allegedly wrote: "Oh and remind me, do you support the sexual harassment of women in the workplace? Asking for a friend ..."

The lawsuit also takes issue with a website paid for by Our Values PAC that asserts Brad B. Allen "sexually harassed a young woman in his office" in 2020.

The website claims Sarah Jane Allen "revictimized" the woman when she showed up at her new place of employment and threatened her in February.

Sarah Jane Allen is running for the Republican nomination for House District 31 against Nicole Chavez and Patrick Huested. The winner of the June primary will face Democrat Vicky Estrada-Bustillo in the November general election.

The seat is being vacated by Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, who is retiring after nearly two decades in the Legislature.

"The tragic part of this lawsuit by Brad Allen, husband of Sarah Jane Allen, is that it re-victimizes and attempts to silence an already traumatized victim for political purposes," Warren said. "It is shameless and heartbreaking."

Brad B. Allen's attorney, Clinton W. Marrs, said the complaint against Tinnin and the PAC speaks for itself.

"The responsible thing for me to do is not to try the case in the" news media, he said. "That's the best way for me to be respectful of the process."

