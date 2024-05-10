Political Analyst: Alsobrooks leads Trone in Senate Race, poll finds
Washington (DC News Now) — The Emerson College Polling/DC News Now/The Hill survey found Angela Alsobrooks’ support increased 25 points since an earlier survey in February 2024, giving her a slight lead over fellow Democrat David Trone. Larry Sabato, founder and director of the Unversity of Virginia Center for Politics talks with DC News Now’s Mark Hall.
