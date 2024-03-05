Police: Two women shot on Englewood Avenue in Worcester

Detectives placed evidence markers near a car that is part of the investigation.

WORCESTER — Police are investigating the shooting of two women on Englewood Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officers converged on the area after 3 p.m., soon focusing on a small SUV parked at the side of the street. The car has a Connecticut license plate.

A police spokesman confirmed there were two victims, females who were rushed to a hospital.

Investigators placed about 30 evidence markers in the area of the SUV. A crime scene photographer captured images of the scene.

There appeared to be bullet holes in the vehicle.

Englewood Avenue is west of Park Avenue, in the Columbus Park neighborhood.

The crime scene on Englewood Avenue.

