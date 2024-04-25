Police standoff ends peacefully

Apr. 25—MOULTRIE — Forced into a police standoff, authorities were able to apprehend a Moultrie resident within minutes of him retreating into an outbuilding with a loaded gun.

During the initial 911 phone call, which was placed by the offender's mother Sunday night, April 14, gunshots could be heard in the background.

"The reason is still unknown," said Chief of the Moultrie Police Department Chad Castleberry. "We are currently investigating exactly what happened."

The 42-year-old fired multiple shots toward his parents when in their home in the southeast portion of town.

"Thankfully no one was injured," said Castleberry. "But, the house was shot up quite a bit."

The offender was using an AK-47 variant rifle with high velocity rounds, he said.

After arriving on scene, the initial MPD officer witnessed the suspect close himself in the backyard shed, Castleberry said.

Backup officers from the MPD and Colquitt County Sheriff's Office surrounded the shed with weapons drawn.

Instructing the man to drop the gun outside the door of the building and come out with his hands up, officers were prepared for the worst.

Thankfully, the man complied and was quickly placed in the back of a squad car.

"We were able to de-escalate the situation with no injuries to officers or the offender," said Castleberry. "The threat was resolved within five minutes of our arrival."

In addition to the weapon itself, officers put into evidence a total of three magazines that were recovered from the scene.

Faced with three charges — two cases of aggravated assault and one for possession of a firearm during a crime — the suspect was taken to the Colquitt County jail for processing.

At this time no names are being released as this is still an ongoing investigation.