Police searching for woman accused of assaulting elderly victim at SE OKC Braum’s

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police are asking for help with identifying a woman accused of assaulting an elderly woman and stealing her wallet at a Braum’s near S Shields Boulevard and I-240.

Oklahoma City Police say a young woman was cursing at an older woman and following her around inside the store around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.

The suspect then demanded money from the older woman. After the victim refused, the suspect punched her in the face, knocking the victim to the ground.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet and got into a car with a male driver who drove them away from the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or visit www.okccrimetips.com.

