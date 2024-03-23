Teen arrested for York County shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Conewago Township, York County say a teenager has turned himself in after a shooting injured one man on Thursday night.

Officers from the Northern York County Regional Police Department responded to the scene at the Meadow Run Mobile Home Park, located at 5145 Susquehanna Trail, shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say when they arrived they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm/shoulder. The man was taken by EMS to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say witnesses referred to the suspected shooter by the street name “Kato.” Investigators later identified him as Lysias Jesus Delgado, 17, of Philadelphia.

Police say Delgado was known to be staying in the mobile home park for several months and had been told to leave by the victim after an altercation earlier in the day.

After leaving for several hours, police say, Delgado returned with two other people in a white Dodge Durango.

Police say a verbal confrontation between the victim, Delgado, and a female began and escalated, ending when Delgado allegedly fired a black handgun at the victim and fled the scene with the two other people in the car.

Delgado is being charged with multiple crimes as an adult including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and multiple firearms charges.

According to court records, Delgado is being held without bail in the York County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for April 5.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the NYCRPD tip line at (717)467-TELL(8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.

