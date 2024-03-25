Police: Rockford man charged with murder after stabbing at Walmart

A 28-year-old Rockford man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a Walmart employee.

According to police, the incident took place at the Rockford Walmart on Northridge just south of Riverside Boulevard.

Rockford police responded to the store at 6:05 p.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police located an 18-year-old male employee with a life-threatening stab wound to his back. The employee was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Timothy Carter of Rockford. Carter was arrested and booked into the Winnebago County Jail. He has been charged with first degree murder.

