Police: Rochester security guard beaten with baseball bats at park; investigation underway

Four individuals were taken into custody on Monday following an assault on a city of Rochester security guard.

According to Rochester police, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at La Grange Park when a security guard approached individuals parked in a vehicle and advised them that the park was closing. Despite instructions to leave, the occupants refused.

When the security guard threatened to issue a citation, the driver exited the vehicle and assaulted the guard by striking the guard in the face with his fist, police said. The other occupants then exited the vehicle brandishing baseball bats, further assaulting the security guard, police said.

After the altercation, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle. Security contacted 911 and pursued the suspects until Rochester police intercepted the vehicle on Clifford and Conkey avenues.

Police said four suspects, two males and two females, were taken into custody. It was not immediately known if charges were filed against the individuals.

The assaulted security guard was transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester security guard beaten with baseball bats at La Grange Park