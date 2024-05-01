Police release name of woman killed by APD in standoff

The Abilene Police Department has released the name of the woman who died in a standoff with officers on Tuesday morning.

Angela Jaques, 44, allegedly opened fire on police, who returned fire and killed her, according to police.

Next of kin notification was also made, according to Rick Tomlin, public information officer for the Abilene Police Department.

The department, however, has yet to release the name of the officer who has since been placed on administrative leave or any body camera footage.

Standoff ends in death

The standoff began Monday evening when Jaques allegedly discharged a firearm at an unnamed victim, according to allegations in a police press release.

Abilene police officers, SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene and attempted negotiations with Jaques over several hours.

Jaques was then killed after she open fire on officers, who shot back, according to allegations. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Shawna Joiner.

Criminal history, psychological evaluations

Jaques was charged in 2016 with a second-degree felony aggravated assault, according to Taylor County Jail records.

She pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication.

In 2019, 104th District Court Judge Lee Hamilton revoked her community supervision and sentenced her to five years incarceration.

Throughout this time, there were three psychiatric evaluations, and she was also committed for treatment for a period of time, according to Taylor County criminal records.

Recent officer-involved shootings

There have been four other officer-involved shooting deaths with the APD in recent years, according to reports filed with the Texas Attorney General's Office.

The most recent incidents occurred between 2020-2022, and all of those who died were males.

More: Justice for Jennifer Servo: Is an indictment on the horizon?

More: From rookie to top cop: Up close and personal with Abilene's new police chief

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Police release name of woman killed by Abilene police in standoff