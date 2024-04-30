The Abilene Police Department just released this statement:

"On Monday, April 29, 2024, just before 9 p.m., officers were called out to a discharge of weapon call in the 1000 block of Grape Street in north Abilene. The reporting party stated that a female had discharged a weapon at the calling party’s family member, committing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The female suspect then barricaded herself inside her home. Officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the home. Negotiators and SWAT were called out to assist. After several hours of negotiating, the female opened the door and fired a round at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the female.

The 44-year-old female suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Joiner. Next of kin notification has not been made.

No officers were injured, and no other injuries were reported. Per departmental policy, one officer will be placed on administrative leave. The incident is being investigated concurrently with the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Police standoff ends with one death