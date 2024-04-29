Police release details in shooting on Seabreeze Boulevard early Saturday morning

Misael Maldonado, 21, of Orange City, was accused of shooting four people during a fight on Seabreeze Boulevard in Daytona Beach early Saturday.

Victims of a shooting on Seabreeze Boulevard early Saturday morning were identified in a police report obtained Monday.

Misael Maldonado, 21, of Orange City was arrested for firing a gun seven times into a group of people during a fight in the 600 block of Seabreeze Boulevard injuring four, Daytona Beach police said.

Maldonado ran from the scene of the 2:10 a.m. shooting but was quickly taken into custody by patrol officers working the Seabreeze entertainment corridor. He had a bag of fentanyl in his pocket, police said.

He was charged with four counts of attempted felony murder and possession of a controlled substance. He was in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Monday without bail.

Daytona Beach police said two men and two women were shot near the nightclubs Grandview Live and Razzles. Wounded in the gunfire were Britney Jackson, 34, Alexi Strohl, 21, Jimmie Robinson, 25, and Damond Flagler, 29.

Jackson was shot in the right knee, Strohl was hit in the lower left leg, Robinson got shot in the left leg, and Flagler had gunshot wounds to his abdomen, left elbow and right knee, police said.

All four victims were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach to be treated for their injuries, police said.

Maldonado declined to speak with investigators and asked for an attorney, his arrest report states.

Daytona Beach officers were patrolling the area when they saw the fight break out. Maldonado ran, dropping the gun. An officer stayed with the firearm while another pursued Maldonado and took him into custody in the parking lot of the Oyster Pub, investigators said.

A witness provided a cellphone video to police that showed the incident. Surveillance video from Razzles Nightclub, Grandview Live, and a city of Daytona Beach camera that overlooks the 600 block of Seabreeze Boulevard also recorded the fight and shooting, police said.

In the videos, police said they saw the fight and Maldonado was the only person seen shooting.

At the scene of gunfire, police found seven 9 mm bullet casings. Later, when police secured the firearm Maldonado discarded, they learned that the gun had a 12-round magazine. The gun still had four bullets left in the magazine and one chambered in the weapon, police said.

