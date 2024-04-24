Man shot while walking in Daytona Beach, police looking for suspect

A Daytona Beach Police crime scene investigator works the site where a man was shot Wednesday morning on Brentwood Drive near Derbyshire Road.

DAYTONA BEACH — A man walking on Brentwood Drive Wednesday morning was shot, police and witnesses said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Brentwood Drive near the intersection of Derbyshire Road.

Police said they followed a trail of blood on the scene.

A witness said he was sitting on his porch when the shooting occurred. He said the victim was walking east on Brentwood Drive when someone shot him from a red Hyundai that was westbound on Derbyshire Road.

After he was shot, the victim continued walking but started going sideways, the witness said.

Police said they were searching for a suspect.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man shot while walking in Daytona Beach, police on scene