POLICE NEWS: Two drivers injured in crash north of Wakarusa

Apr. 26—Two drivers suffered broken legs when their vehicles crashed at Ind. 19 and C.R. 36, just north of Wakarusa, at 11:50 a.m. Friday.

According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, a 2011 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 16-year-old boy was westbound on C.R. 36 and came to a stop at the Ind. 19 intersection. As it then entered the intersection, the RAV4 collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Stephen Rood, 36, Mishawaka. The Impala was traveling south on Ind. 19 and had the right of way, police reported.

The teen and Rood were taken to Elkhart General Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, which listed each as having a broken leg.

The teen was cited for failure to yield the right of way causing bodily injury.

ARRESTS

Drug offenses topped the list of reasons for arrests Thursday.

—A 49-year-old Goshen man was stopped in the 300 block of East Washington Street at 3:28 p.m. Thursday because Goshen police said he had an active arrest warrant for violation of a court order for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun. The man was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—A 30-year-old Elkhart man was arrested by Goshen police in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue at 3:17 p.m. Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—A 42-year-old Elkhart man was arrested by Goshen police at 6:11 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—A 40-year-old Goshen woman was arrested by Goshen police at 9:23 p.m. Thursday at West Pike Street and Indiana Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—A 35-year-old Goshen man reportedly ran from Goshen police at 10:11 p.m. Thursday and was subsequently arrested. According to police they tried to stop the man, who was on a bicycle. The bicycle reportedly did not have any lights and it was night, plus he disregarded a stop sign. Police said the man fled on foot into a home in the 300 block of East Jefferson Street, where he was reportedly found in the basement. He was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, plus four outstanding warrants from Elkhart County. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—A 26-year-old Elkhart woman was arrested by Goshen police at 11:16 a.m. Thursday at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, on a charge of theft. She was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.

HIT-AND-RUN

—A vehicle struck the guardrail on the north end of the Indiana Avenue bridge causing damage, and then left the scene at 8:17 a.m. Thursday, according to Goshen police.

—A vehicle was struck overnight Wednesday into Thursday in the 600 block of South Seventh Street, Goshen police reported.

THEFTS—Two 40-pound propane tanks, two lawn chairs and a 10-by-10-foot canopy were stolen from the cargo storage of an RV in the 53000 block of Ind. 13 at 3:52 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from Elkhart County deputies.

—A 3-year-old American bulldog was stolen from a home in the 25000 block of Homewood Avenue, Elkhart, at 4:30 p.m. April 19, according to Elkhart County deputies. The owner reported the theft on Wednesday.

—Fifteen U.S. Treasury savings bonds were stolen from a home in the 18000 block of First Street, Elkhart, between Feb. 1 and April 11, according to Elkhart County deputies.

—Cash and several other items were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 21000 block of State Line Road, Elkhart, between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Elkhart County deputies.

FORGERYA 70-year-old Elkhart woman reported she issued a check to a Goshen business in the 100 block of East Clinton Street and it was forged and cashed for an amount larger than what the check was originally written for, Goshen police reported.