Apple has removed the Meta-owned end-to-end encrypted messaging app WhatsApp from its App Store in China following a government order citing national security concerns, the news agency Reuters reported Friday. Meta's newer, Twitter-esque text-based social networking app, Threads, has also been pulled from the App Store for the same reason, it said. "The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns," Apple said in a statement sent to the news agency.