Police: Man arrested in connection to fatal Southwest Stabbing

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place on Saturday in Southeast D.C.

Police said that on April 27 at about 6:30 p.m., they responded to the 100 block of T Street for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The man died at the hospital. He was identified as 41-year-old Marin Gross Jr., of Northwest, D.C.

Police arrested the suspect near the scene.

MPD arrested and charged 49-year-old Wali Shabazz, of Southwest, D.C. with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a workplace argument.

