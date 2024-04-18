Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in Peru, New York
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in Peru, New York
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in Peru, New York
While Clark continues to bring unprecedented attention to women's basketball, she's far from a lock to make the Olympic team as it's a rarity for WNBA rookies to do so.
VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of Indian news aggregator app Dailyhunt, has acquired the popular digital newsstand platform Magzter, the two said Thursday. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has fully acquired Magzter, a New York-headquartered firm that counted Singapore Press Holdings among its backers. VerSe didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
Caleb Williams will walk into an ideal situation. Seriously. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's potential No. 1 wideout could flash plenty of upside. And why not all-world tight end Brock Bowers?
Why spend a ton of money on designer makeup when this affordable formula works just as well?
The forgiving wrap style makes it a winner for 7,000 five-star reviewers: 'Light and flirty, but also very flattering and conservative.'
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman give their early season assessment of all thirty MLB teams at the three week mark, as well as discuss the long-awaited debut of Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
Palo Alto Networks urged companies this week to patch against a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in one of its widely used security products after malicious hackers began exploiting the bug to break into corporate networks. The vulnerability is officially known as CVE-2024-3400 and was found in the newer versions of the PAN-OS software that runs on Palo Alto's GlobalProtect firewall products. Because the vulnerability allows hackers to gain complete control of an affected firewall over the internet without authentication, Palo Alto gave the bug a maximum severity rating.
Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers are reporting less foot pain thanks to these comfy cuties.
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
Found Energy doesn’t have the typical startup origin story: It began with a space robot that was supposed to eat itself. Now, the company is developing that same technology with an eye toward powering aluminum smelters and long-haul shipping. Nearly a decade ago, Peter Godart, Found Energy’s co-founder and CEO, was a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Also on our cheat sheet: Spring savings on beloved brands including Apple, Clarks and Shark.
The year 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang and a new 60th Anniversary package is available on Mustang GT models.
Energy.gov's most recent Fact of the Week shows that some people spend exorbitant amounts of time behind the wheel in traffic.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives that offer many advantages over banks. Here’s what you should know about credit unions and how to join.
Can generative AI designed for the enterprise (for example, AI that autocompletes reports, spreadsheet formulas and so on) ever be interoperable? Along with a coterie of organizations including Cloudera and Intel, the Linux Foundation — the nonprofit organization that supports and maintains a growing number of open source efforts — aims to find out. The Linux Foundation on Tuesday announced the launch of the Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA), a project to foster the development of open, multi-provider and composable (i.e.
The 'easily maneuverable' cleaning essential has a built-in hand vac and even comes with its own storage stand.
Find a mix of stylish and practical buys for your brother who has it all.