Police investigate reported gunshots in downtown Lewiston

Apr. 26—LEWISTON — Police on Friday continued to investigate the source of numerous shell casings found in several areas around College Street late Thursday night.

They said there was no indication that anyone was struck by gunfire.

Police responded to the area about 11:30 p.m. when at least one caller reported hearing several shots. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 84 College St. and they blocked the street to traffic at Sabattus Street.

One woman reported she first heard what sounded like an argument between at least two men in the area of Dave's Place at the corner of College and Sabattus streets. Moments later, she said she heard one gunshot and after a pause 10 or 11 more shots.

Police later located numerous shell casings in several locations, indicating there were multiple shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at 513-3138.

