Police investigate fatal shooting in northwest Tallahassee near Mission Road

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a Monday evening homicide following a shooting in northwest Tallahassee.

Officers arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Peachtree Drive, near Mission Road, just after 5:30 p.m. where they found a man dead, according to a TPD social media incident alert.

A TPD watch commander confirmed that no arrests have been made as of Monday night, and said the case is still open and active. Everything that is posted on social media is all they are allowed to release at this time, the watch commander said.

"Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200," TPD said. "They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS."

This latest incident of violence is the ninth fatal shooting to hit the capital city and county this year. So far in 2024, nine people have died and 15 people have been injured in at least 21 serious shootings, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence. Last year there were only two fatal shootings at this point.

Crime scene tape

