Police investigate death of girl after being rushed to hospital; neighbor reacts

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Around 2 p.m., Sunday, April 21, Baton Rouge Police responded to the 2900 block of Wyoming Street where two-year-old, Scarlet Carolina Flores Diaz was rushed to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A neighbor of the two-year-old said she earned her wings.

“Angels got her and took her up to heaven,” said Bobby Lang, a neighbor on Wyoming Street. “Oh yes, she meant so much to me. That was my little heart.”

Lang said something doesn’t sit right with him about how Diaz died.

“She was playing or whatever, and she fell and hit her head or something like that and after that, I guess that’s when they rushed her to the hospital,” Lang said. “They need speed bumps through here…This Wyoming [Street] and they come from this way and then they come that way fast.”

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has not confirmed what happened.

It’s unclear if it was an accident or a hit-and-run. However, Lang believes the area needs more traffic signs.

In the meantime, Lang told BRPROUD his heart goes out to the family.

“It’s going to take time for the family to heal but she is in heaven,” Lang said.

If anyone has any information police said to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

