Police identify men killed in downtown and North Austin shootings

A graphic map of Austin showing areas of the city where homicides occurred in 2024.

Police identified the victims in two separate homicides that occurred in downtown Austin on Saturday and in North Austin on Sunday, two press releases said. Law enforcement did not say whether gunmen in either shooting had been detained.

Shooting near Rainey Street

Police identified Alan Picazzo, 24, as Saturday's shooting victim. Picazzo was found at the Quincy apartment complex, at 91 Red River St., near Rainey Street in downtown Austin, after police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting around 6:30 a.m.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services took Picazzo to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his wounds. Police have determined that Picazzo had been fighting with another person before shots were fired, the release said.

North Austin shooting

Lowen Alberto Ordonez Lobo, 39, was identified as the victim in Sunday's shooting at Villas Del Sol apartments at 1711 Rutland Drive in North Austin, a news release said. Police arrived at the apartment complex shortly before 8:40 p.m. and found Lobo with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene about 10 minutes later, the release said.

Detectives are asking for anyone with any information about either homicide to contact the Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

