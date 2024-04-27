Police investigating shooting death of man in downtown Austin's Rainey Street District

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Saturday morning in the Rainey Street district of downtown Austin.

Police Sgt. Destiny Silva said several people called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a victim in the 90 block of Red River Street. She said officers arrived at 6:35 a.m. and found the man with obvious signs of trauma to his body.

Life-saving measures were used on the victim, Silva said, and he was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead at 7:11 a.m.

She said there was no information on the killer yet, but that homicide detectives and crime scene specialists were at the scene, and that it was too early in the investigation to give out any more information, including the exact location where the man was found.

Silva asked anyone with information to call the homicide tip line at 512-974-8477 or to submit information anonymously by calling Austin Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

