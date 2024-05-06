Police ID Virginia victim in fatal single-car crash near Laurel on Saturday

The victim in a single-car crash near Laurel Saturday has been identified as 27-year-old Sofonias Escalante-Perez, troopers said Monday.

Delaware State Police say Escalante-Perez, of Bloxom, Virginia, was west on Sharptown Road, west of Mt. Pleasant Road, when the Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving veered off the side of the road, struck a drainage ditch, overturned and crashed into a utility pole.

Escalante-Perez was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition, police said. Authorities have yet to identify the other crash victim.

The crash happened at about 6:48 p.m. Saturday. Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

