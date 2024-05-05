1 dead, another critically injured in overnight crash near Laurel

One man is dead and another was injured Saturday evening after the vehicle they were in veered off the side of the road, overturned and crashed into a utility pole just west of Laurel.

Delaware State Police said at about 6:48 p.m. Saturday, a Chevrolet Trailblazer headed west on Sharptown Road, west of Mt. Pleasant Road, was traveling at a high rate of speed, when it veered off the north side of the road, struck a drainage ditch, overturned and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Bloxom, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family can be notified, police said. A passenger, whose identity is unknown at this time, was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, officials added.

Police said the road was closed for about four hours while investigators examined the scene and cleared the roadway.

MARINE LIFE: Whale washes ashore on the north side of the Indian River Inlet

'HISTORY JUNKIE': After New York Times feature, tales of Black gang underworld by Delaware man gain buzz

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Master Cpl. K. Argo at 302-703-3264. Information can also be sent by private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Single-car crash near Laurel kills 1, injures 1