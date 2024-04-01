Police on Horseback Arrest Alleged Shoplifter
Police say they were about to start a patrol shift and had just gotten the horses out of a trailer when a call came in about a suspected shoplifter at a Walgreens drug store. The suspect ran into oncoming traffic trying to avoid the officer on horseback. Eventually the suspect was surrounded by three large horses and officers. One of the officers dismounted and put the suspect in handcuffs. According to police, he allegedly stole $230 worth of merchandise from the store.