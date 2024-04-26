Police: Driver charged with OUI after striking cyclist in Hingham

Authorities arrested a Hingham woman for allegedly striking a bicyclist with her car while drunk early Friday morning.

59-year-old Marcia Durant Way is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation, and failure to slow or yield.

Officers responding to the intersection of Otis Street, Downer Avenue, and Daley Road for a report of a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist found an injured 39-year-old victim in the roadway and a 2009 Cadillac Escalade with front-end damage, according to Hingham Police.

The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital with injuries that are considered serious but not life-threatening. The driver of the SUV, later identified as Way, was uninjured.

Investigators say the cyclist was traveling north on Otis Street approaching the intersection when Way failed to yield the right of way and drove down Downer Avenue, striking the victim.

Way was released on personal recognizance and was arraigned in Hingham District Court on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

