Police: Body found in Piscataqua River same man as I-95 bridge incident

NEWINGTON — The man whose body was found in the Piscataqua River last week is the same person who went missing in the river last month, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The identity of the person has not been released. Police have said evidence indicates the death is not suspicious, and there is no danger to the public.

On April 10, a multiple-day search began after authorities received a report that a person jumped off the Portsmouth side of the high-level Piscataqua River Bridge on Interstate 95.

The Piscataqua River Bridge is the tallest of the three bridges in Portsmouth and is part of the I-95 corridor connecting Kittery to Portsmouth.

Police on May 3 reported the body of an adult male was recovered by first responders. The body was transported for examination by the state medical examiner to confirm identity, along with the cause and manner of death.

The Newington Police Department notified the Marine Patrol unit of the New Hampshire State Police shortly before 5 p.m. May 3 that a deceased person could be seen in the Piscataqua River, around Fox Point Road and Windswept Way. Members of Marine Patrol, Troop A, and the Newington Fire Department responded.

While the investigation is ongoing, evidence recovered indicates the death is not suspicious in nature and there is no threat to the public.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov, or call State Police at (603) 846-3333.

If you need help

The National Alliance on Mental Illness - New Hampshire offers the following resources to those in distress:

NH Rapid Response Access Point – Call/Text 1-833-710-6477 – If you or someone you care about is experiencing a mental health and/or substance use crisis, you can call and speak to trained and caring clinical staff. You’ll be served by compassionate providers from mental health centers in your community who can help you access vital resources in an emergency.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – Call or text 988 for 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. (Chat option is also available at 988lifeline.org).

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Body found in Piscataqua River same man as I-95 bridge incident