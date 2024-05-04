Deceased man recovered from Piscataqua River, investigation ongoing

First responders pulled a deceased man from the Piscataqua River late Friday afternoon, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said in a press release.

The Newington Police Department notified the Marine Patrol unit of the New Hampshire State Police shortly before 5 p.m. Friday that a deceased person could be seen in the Piscataqua River, around Fox Point Road and Windswept Way, in Newington, the press release said. Members of Marine Patrol, Troop A, and the Newington Fire Department responded.

The body of a deceased adult male was recovered by first responders. The body was then transported for examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm identity, along with cause and manner of death, the press release said.

While the investigation is ongoing, evidence recovered indicates the death is not suspicious in nature and there is no threat to the public, police said.

Seacoast-area emergency personnel spend several days in April searching the Piscataqua River following a report on April 10 that someone had jumped from the I-95 high level bridge. No body was found at that time.

The press release states that no further information is available at this time and did not connect the earlier search to the body found Friday.

Anyone who has information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or via email at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov, or call State Police dispatch at (603) 846-3333.

