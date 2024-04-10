Authorities search Piscataqua River in area of NH to Maine I-95 high-level bridge

PORTSMOUTH — Emergency personnel responded to the area around the high-level Piscataqua River bridge along Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, with boats deployed in the river.

A law enforcement official at the scene stated authorities were told by an eyewitness a person had jumped off the high-level bridge. Police have yet to confirm on the record the reason for the apparent search.

New Hampshire State Police and local police and fire and rescue personnel were investigating in the area of the high-level Piscataqua River Bridge on Interstate 95 between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Kittery, Maine on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

New Hampshire State Police are the primary agency leading the investigation, which involved the U.S. Coast Guard. State police have not specified the nature of the investigation but responded to an inquiry from Seacoastonline about whether their presence was tied to a report of a person who had jumped off the bridge.

“This is an active investigation and we do not have any further information to release at this time,” state police Trooper Nicole Stone shared in a statement early Wednesday afternoon.

Local police and fire and rescue personnel from Portsmouth, Newington and Kittery, Maine, as well as New Hampshire Marine Patrol, responded to the area.

Portsmouth Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Gionet said crews were dispatched at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday.

An overwater drone command was stationed on Patterson Lane in Newington, and law enforcement was present at the Atlantic Heights neighborhood in Portsmouth and at an Eliot, Maine boat launch.

This story will be updated.

