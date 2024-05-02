Police arrest man on burglary and criminal mischief charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department arrested a man within hours of a witness reporting seeing an unknown person breaking into and entering apartment units; causing substantial damage inside.

Auburn Police arrested 39-year-old Salvatore Giusppe Guerrero on felony warrants charging him with two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Guerrero’s arrest happened after the police department received a burglary report on Monday. A person reported to police that an unknown individual broke into two empty apartment units on West Longleaf Drive between April 26 and April 29. The person also told officers the suspect caused significant damage inside both units.

Police developed Guerrero as a suspect and found him several hours after the police department was alerted about the incident. After an investigation, Guerrero was arrested on felony warrants charging him with two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

After his arrest, officers took Guerrero to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $12,000 bond.

