Police: Alexandria man arrested in fatal stabbing of father

An Alexandria man is accused of stabbing his father, who later died at a hospital Saturday, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to a call about the domestic incident about 5:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Los Angeles Street.

Gary Lee Sr., 60, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead there, reads a news release.

His son, 32-year-old Gary Arnez Lee Jr., was arrested and booked early Sunday into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on a charge of second-degree murder.

His bail has been set at $1 million. An investigation is continuing, according to the release..

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Alexandria Police arrest Gary Lee Jr. after fatal stabbing of father