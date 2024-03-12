Teen sentenced to 15 years in prison for Alexandria murder committed when he was 14

Kevin White Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in the Sept. 15, 2021, shooting death of Kedric Clyde Stafford, 36. White was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

An Alexandria teen was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to killing a man in 2021 when he was 14.

Kevin White Jr. pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the Sept. 15, 2021, shooting death of Kedric Clyde Stafford, 36.

The Alexandria Police Department found Stafford's body inside his Yale Street home. White and another teen were arrested in the case, and White later was indicted as an adult with second-degree murder.

White's trial was set to begin this week, but he agreed to the plea bargain Monday, just three days before his 17th birthday and the day before jury selection would have started.

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard sentenced White and noted that he could not be held beyond his 31st birthday, according to Louisiana law.

