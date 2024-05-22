Police: 16-year-old Montgomery County student charged after bringing gun to school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) charged a teenage boy on Wednesday for allegedly bringing a gun to his high school.

MCPD said they responded to Paint Branch High School in the 14100 block of Old Columbia Pike at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

A teacher told school security that they saw a 16-year-old student had a gun.

The student consented to a self-search and police found a Smith and Wesson handgun on him.

He was arrested and charged as an adult with possession of a dangerous deadly weapon on school property, possession of a handgun, underage possession of a firearm and other related charges.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he waits for a bond hearing.

