I have a secret for saving $100 per year on gas — the discount doubles this week only

As a mom of four, I'm on the road a lot. Unfortunately, I drive a big gas-guzzling car to fit all those kids, which means I'm well acquainted with my local gas station. But I recently discovered a secret hack to help me save on gas: I signed up for Walmart+. Walmart+ members usually save 10 cents per gallon at 13,000+ gas stops nationwide, including at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations. But during Walmart+ Week — which runs through June 23 — the retail giant is raising that discount to 20 cents at Exxon and Mobil stations. That means the Walmart+ Week gas deals are double when you fill up your car and I'm so here for it. (Read about all of the Walmart+ Week perks here.)

According to AAA, the average gas price is $3.45 a gallon. This past weekend, I drove three hours from home to visit family. Between the drive there and back — and all the driving I did while I was there — I had to buy two tanks of gas. My car's fuel tank capacity is about 21 gallons so that would have typically set me back around $150. But when I factored in my usual Walmart+ discount of 10 cents per gallon, I only ended up paying around $146. That's $4 of gas savings in just one weekend. Now that Walmart+ Week is here, I'd save even more. That same weekend would have cost me $142 — an $8 savings — thanks to 2x the usual savings. Mind-blowing, right? If, on average, I fill up my tank even once a week, I can save $100 a year on fuel with the 10-cent discount. And during Walmart+ Week, the double discounts make traveling by car even cheaper.

Walmart Walmart+ Membership There's never been a better time to sign up for a Walmart+ membership. In addition to the usual perks, you'll get access to Walmart+ Week. That includes double discounts on gas savings for seven days — just in time for summer travel. You don't want to miss out, right? $98 at Walmart

To get the discount, you need to download the Walmart app. From there, select member prices on fuel from your W+ membership page and follow the instructions. It's as simple as that! (Have questions while you're at the pump? Ask an attendant to help.) The discount applies to all fuel types and there’s no limit to how many gallons you can use the members-only price on.

Of course, there's a lot more to being a Walmart+ member than saving on gas. You also get free delivery from your local store, free shipping with no order minimum and video streaming with Paramount+. During Walmart+ Week, you'll score up to 20% Walmart Cash with Walmart+ Travel, a free three-month trial of Walmart+ InHome (which is when a trusted Walmart associate brings your delivery into your kitchen or garage) and one free Express Delivery in two hours or less.

No matter how you slice it, there's a lot of savings to be had as a Walmart+ member, during Walmart+ Week and beyond. Given how much time I spend in my car, and how many people are in and out of it on any given day, I'm using that extra money to make my driving experience a little more seamless. These Walmart products can definitely help.

Walmart Nexpow Cordless Handheld Vacuum My car gets messy fast, but a handheld car vacuum can help. The Nexpow is easy to zoom around my SUV, sucking up crumbled-up snacks, dirt and who-knows-what. This vacuum is just 2.4 pounds, so I don't have to worry about getting a hand cramp while I work. The vacuum even has a HEPA filter and rotates to make it easy to dump the dust once cleaning is over. $28 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpow Memory Foam Seat Cushion Being on the road for longer periods of time can do a number on your butt. The Nexpow memory foam seat cushion is specially designed to distribute weight and offload pressure on the spinal discs, saving your back health in the process. Now that summer is here, I appreciate the cooling gel in this pad. There's even a handle on the side of the pillow, so you can easily take it on the go. $28 at Walmart

Walmart Armor All Car Cleaning Kit, 7-Pieces I admittedly don't wash my car as often as I should, but this Armor All Car Cleaning Kit might inspire me to change that. The seven-piece set has everything you need to make the interior and exterior of your car spotless. Use the bucket to suds up and then store your gear inside once cleaning time is over. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Sun Cube Waterproof Car Trash Can My kids are amazingly good at using my car like a trash can, so I went ahead and bought a real car trash can. This waterproof option has a stretchable opening on top to allow you to jam things in as needed, while keeping garbage contained. This trash can hooks to the back of a seat and even has three adjustable mesh pockets to help you stay organized. $12 at Walmart

Walmart Joyroom 3-in-1 Wireless Car Charger My phone battery is forever on low, making it important to fire it back up whenever I can. The Joyroom wireless car charger helps me juice up on the go in the easiest way possible. I just place my phone on the clamp — which allows me to see driving directions hands-free — and it charges my phone. I don't even have to remember to plug anything in, something I really appreciate when I'm in a huge rush. $24 at Walmart