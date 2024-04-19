Plans for Michael Jordan museum in Wilmington scrapped

Plans for a Michael Jordan museum in downtown Wilmington announced last year appear to have rimmed out.

According to a Friday news release from New Hanover County government, "The (Jordan) family has decided not to pursue a Michael Jordan Family Museum at this time."

In December, New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet announced that the block of downtown Wilmington slated for a new library and museum could also include an area for a Michael Jordan museum as part of Project Grace. As part of that project, the current library and Cape Fear Museum will be combined in a new building, with the old library torn down and replaced by new development.

A memorandum of understanding was dated Dec. 4 and signed by Coudriet and Jordan's mother, Deloris P. Jordan. The museum as envisioned would have included "important artifacts and objects to tell the family's story."

A planning phase was set to "include schematic design as well as operational details of the partnership," but it's not clear if that ever got off the ground. Funding was to be included as part of the overall Project Grace planning budget.

According to the release from the county, "The conversations during this due diligence and discovery phase have been collaborative and productive … While this museum is not moving forward, the county looks forward to its continued partnership with the Jordan family to display memorabilia from Michael Jordan’s life and career in the Cape Fear Museum and appreciates their continued support of our community."

Jordan, a Wilmington native, is considered by many the greatest basketball player ever. He's a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and one of the world's most famous people. Until last year, he was also the majority owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan starred in basketball for Laney High School before going on to win a national championship in 1982 with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

According to the release, "No county funds have been expended on this project to date," and the announcement doesn't "change the existing development agreement with Cape Fear Development," which will build a mix of retail and residential where the current downtown library exists once it's torn down sometime in the next year.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Plans for Michael Jordan museum in Wilmington, NC stopped