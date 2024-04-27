Pierce County man recovering after woman randomly strikes him in the face with an ax

A Pierce County man is recovering after he says he was randomly attacked with an ax late last month.

Serena Marcy, 21, is facing attempted murder charges in connection with two attacks on March 29.

“She tried to kill him. Like she literally hit him in the face with an ax and shattered his skull,” said Kisa Harris.

Harris’s fiancé, Jeremy Gist, was attacked at the 1100 block of South Highland Avenue in Tacoma. She says Gist was grabbing something from his car when Marcy attacked.

“She immediately came up swinging the ax at him and like a very big, serrated knife,” Harris explained.

Court documents reveal he had called 911 when Marcy allegedly slashed his face with an ax.

“His top eyebrow bone is shattered in pieces, there’s a big indent on his face, and it’s fractured here all the way up to the top of his skull. That’s why he doesn’t want to be on camera,” she said.

Not even two hours later, Tacoma police were called to a stabbing turned carjacking on Ruston Way.

Just after 5 p.m., police say Marcy stabbed an Uber driver in the neck and chest, then stole his vehicle. The Uber driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

“She wasn’t just trying to knock him down and get his car. She was going to kill,” Harris added.

Harris says this was a traumatic experience that has changed Gist’s life forever.

“I was just crushed. I mean, he is my world. That’s my fiancé and all we have is each other and this girl almost took his life,” she said.

Gist faces a tough road to recovery. Since he is out of work due to his injuries, Harris says they are now facing eviction on top of medical bills.

If you’d like to help, click here to donate to the GoFundMe.