Photos show damage, flooding as Southern states are hit with heavy rain and tornadoes

Southern states have been hit by torrential rain, flooding and other storm damage this week as a deadly weather system continues to move through the country.

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Texas, Louisiana and Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday, and wind advisories warned of gusts in the central Appalachians and parts of the Southeast.

The Gulf Coast was hit hard Wednesday, with school closures, power outages, travel complications and building damage from the storms. One person, a 64-year-old woman, died in Mississippi after her oxygen machine stopped working after losing power in Scott County, according to Weather.com, citing Scott County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brad Ellis.

Storms were expected to spread across the eastern part of the Southeast as the system moves towards the Atlantic.

Photos show damage from severe weather, tornadoes in southern states

Red flags fly at Pensacola Beach as a storm approaches the Pensacola, Florida area on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Motorists take chances traveling through flooded roadways in downtown Pensacola on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Bill Johnson looks at the downed trees and power lines from the storm the night before on Northampton Drive in Jackson, Miss., on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. "Sounded like a freight train going over," Johnson said.

Traffic lights, utility lines and debris cover the street at the intersection of Longleaf and Community Drives as a storm passes through the Pensacola area on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Mihaela Girbacica, of Omaha, Nebraska, braces against the strong wind at Casino Beach as a storm approaches the Pensacola area on April 10, 2024.

A fallen tree branch damaged a home in the Circle Drive Mobile Home Park as a storm passes through the Pensacola area on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Two Pensacola Police cruisers close 17th Avenue at Graffiti Bridge to motorists due to road flooding caused by a line of intense rain storms on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Escambia County Road Department employees remove a downed tree in Myrtle Grove, Florida after a line of intense storms blew through the area on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

A downed power line and tree block passage on Sheffield Drive near the intersection of Northampton Drive in Jackson, Miss., on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Heavy rain drench a residential neighborhood in Fort Bend, Texas. Parts of the South were hit with severe weather including threats of high winds, flooding and tornadoes, with more bad weather expected.

Videos show damage from southern storms

Contributing: Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY.

