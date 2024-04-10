Storm brings more heavy rain, possible tornadoes to south-central US

Attendees of the Taste of Mississippi event wait in line in the rain in Jackson, Miss., on April 8, 2024.

A severe storm system will continue to unleash heavy rain, flash flooding and the possibility of tornadoes to the south-central United States.

The disruptive weather threat will reach the central Gulf Coast States, Tennessee Valley and parts of the southeast on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms could dump around 2 to 4 inches of rain from northeastern Louisiana to southwestern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, forecasters said. Damaging winds and tornadoes, including a few strong ones, may appear from east-central Louisiana to southwest Mississippi.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to produce several tornadoes, significant large hail, and damaging winds across much of Texas towards the Lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday morning and across the Gulf Coast States on Wednesday.



Ensure you know where you would take… pic.twitter.com/PVWwGP4ecg — National Weather Service (@NWS) April 9, 2024

"Ensure you know where you would take shelter no matter where your day takes you," the service warned.

Several school districts in Louisiana and Mississippi are holding classes virtually or canceling sessions altogether due to the weather.

More than 54,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning in eastern Texas and western Louisiana, according to a USA TODAY's database. The storm also led to the cancelation of over 31 flights out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, as well as about 120 delays, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Louisiana weather map

Storm heads to Midwest, East Coast

The system will arrive in the Midwest, Ohio Valley and the East Coast by Thursday.

The Carolinas, northern Florida and the Mid-Atlantic will see the greatest threat of damaging wind gusts, the service said. Heavy rain and potential scattered flash flooding may occur from the southern/central Appalachians to the northern Mid-Atlantic.

The East Coast could see a combination of gusty winds and coastal hazards from the southeast to the Mid-Atlantic, according to the service.

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

Contributing: Christopher Cann

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Storm brings heavy rain, possible tornadoes at south-central US