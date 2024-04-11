Deadly storm system brings more flooding, tornado concerns to eastern US

Mihaela Girbacica, of Omaha, Nebraska, braces against the strong wind at Casino Beach as a storm approaches the Pensacola area on April 10, 2024.

Torrential rains, flash flooding and potential tornadoes are forecast in the southeast as a deadly storm system continues.

Heavy downpours are expected across the eastern Great Lakes and the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday morning and into the northeast by the afternoon, according to National Weather Service. Showers are also forecast in parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley and much of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.

Tornadoes and damaging winds are among forecasters' top concerns for the afternoon after two tornadoes were confirmed in southern Louisiana on Wednesday. Wind gusts pose the greatest threat in the central Appalachians and parts of the southeast, with wind advisories in place, the service reported.

Intense storms will spread from the Mid-Atlantic to northern Florida, as well as from southern South Carolina to Tampa, Florida. The Weather Prediction Center set a slight risk of flash flooding alert in several metro areas, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C.

By Friday, gusty winds and widespread showers will be found Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic while excessive rainfall will occur in parts of of northern New Hampshire and western Maine, the service added.

The system unleashed severe weather across the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, leading to school closures, power outages, travel complications and building damage. One person died in in Mississippi due to the storms, according to state's emergency management agency. The 64-year-old woman's oxygen machine stopped working after losing power in Scott County, Weather.com reported.

Ohio weather map

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

Contributing: Christopher Cann, Doyle Rice and Jorge L. Ortiz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes, flooding possible as deadly storms moves east