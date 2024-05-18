Phoenix police ID man they fatally shot after suspected murder

Phoenix police have identified the suspect they fatally shot Thursday after he fled the scene of a fatal shooting and fired at their vehicle.

Devin Gerrod Montgomery, 23, was a suspect in the death of Brandon Russell, 29, who was found dead around 2:15 p.m. at an apartment complex near 33rd and Northern avenues, according to police. Russell died at a hospital after officers located him with a gunshot wound, police said.

Russell had argued with Montgomery who shot him and fled before officers arrived, according to police. Around 4:43 p.m., Montgomery was located at an apartment complex near 25th Avenue and Cactus Road, less than 5 miles from Russell's shooting, police said.

Shootings and criminal activity: Man sentenced to life in prison after Chandler triple shooting conviction

The suspect noticed officers in an unmarked vehicle and fired at them, hitting the vehicle multiple times. Police then exited the vehicle and shot the suspect, who ran and fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

It is unclear what relationship there was between Russell and Montgomery before the first shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Devin Montgomery identified as man shot, killed by Phoenix police