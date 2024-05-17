2 men dead after murder suspect confronts Phoenix police

Phoenix police said two men died on Thursday after a murder suspect confronted officers, who shot and killed him.

At about 2:15 p.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex near 33rd and Northern Avenues, where 29-year-old Brandon Russell was found with a gunshot wound.

Russell was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Rob Scherer, who added that the Russell's death was investigated as a homicide.

Police learned that Russell, an unidentified man, had an argument prior to the shooting, with the other man shooting Russel and then fleeing the scene before police arrived.

At about 4:43 p.m., Phoenix police located the man at an apartment complex near 25th Avenue and Cactus Roads, less than five miles away from the first scene.

Scherer said the suspect noticed police in an unmarked vehicle and revealed a handgun, firing in their direction and striking a police vehicle multiple times.

Police reportedly exited their vehicle and shot the suspect, who proceeded to run away before falling to the ground, according to Scherer.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Scherer added that no other members of the community were injured as a result of the gunfire.

The Phoenix Police Department did not immediately respond to our request for the name of the suspect.

