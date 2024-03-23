Phoenix firefighter re-arrested on additional criminal damage and burglary charges

A Phoenix firefighter, who had been previously arrested by Peoria police on suspicion of spraying foam into the plumbing system of a Peoria man's home, was re-arrested Thursday morning. This time, it was prompted by a former neighbor in Phoenix reporting a similar incident at his own home four years ago.

In 2020, one of Greg Knauss' neighbors filed for a protective order against him, making similar accusations of Knauss spraying foam into his home sewage pipes, sealing them shut, poisoning his lemon tree, and tampering with the air conditioning unit.

According to court records, when the neighbor confronted Knauss, he responded by stating that he had both the time and resources, asserting he wasn't a naive firefighter. Knauss also mentioned holding grudges and suggested that the neighbor hadn't witnessed the extent of his actions yet.

The Phoenix neighbor filed a police report in 2020 and also submitted an injunction against harassment against Knauss, similar to a protective order, at the Encanto Justice Court on Sep. 11 of that year. The order was rescinded after the court determined insufficient evidence of Knauss' guilt.

But that changed Thursday when Peoria police arrested Knauss in Phoenix at around 11 a.m.

Gregory Knauss, an engineer with the Phoenix Fire Department, is facing charges after Peoria police say he vandalized a townhome and made threats. But he has a history of legal run-ins, including a DUI.

Court documents state that authorities found "stark and distinct match" between the Phoenix and Peoria incidents such as the use of threats and using spray foam to block drainage pipes.

Peoria police first apprehended Knauss in late February following allegations that he had sliced into the roof of a townhome near 51st and Sweetwater Avenues. Officers reported vandalism to the HVAC system, as well as the spraying of foam into the drainage and sewage pipes, which were subsequently sealed shut.

The sink, shower and toilet flooded, and the damage was so extensive, the foam reached into the city's sewer system, police said in court documents.

Knauss, who has worked at the Phoenix Fire Department since 2006, has had a lengthy string of legal problems over the years. He was arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI, theft, forgery, public sexual indecency and urinating in public. He pleaded guilty to the extreme DUI in 2008. He entered a plea agreement to attempted theft and possession of a forgery device in 2012.

On Feb. 29, Maricopa County prosecutors filed charges against Knauss in Maricopa County Superior Court. The charges included second-degree burglary, classified as a Class Four felony; two counts of criminal damage, designated as Class Three felonies; and threatening or intimidating another person, categorized as a Class One misdemeanor.

On top of those charges, Knauss now also faces one count of third degree burglary and three counts of criminal damage for the 2020 incident. He has since been released on his own recognizance with electronic monitoring installed.

His next scheduled court appearance for the Phoenix case is on April 5 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix firefighter re-arrested on additional criminal damage and burglary charges