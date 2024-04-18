Philippines, New Zealand to Boost Trade, Maritime Security Ties

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines and New Zealand agreed to elevate bilateral ties and cooperate on maritime security, the two nations’ leaders said, amid growing tensions in the South China Sea between Manila and Beijing.

The relationship between the two countries “will become a comprehensive partnership” in 2026 during the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a joint briefing with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila on Thursday.

“Together, we are committed to stepping up our defense relationship,” Luxon said. Marcos said they’re aiming for wide-ranging maritime cooperation including on fighting illegal fishing and terrorism “that will have our respective law enforcement and civilian agencies working together to address common threats at sea.”

Tensions between China and the Philippines over competing claims in the disputed waters have risen in the past year. Manila said an encounter in March damaged a Filipino boat and injured some crew members after two Chinese Coast Guard ships fired water cannons at it.

Luxon also said he agreed with Marcos to grow two-way trade between the countries by at least 50% in the next few years.

