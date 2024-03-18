Phi Theta Kappa wins regional awards

Mar. 18—MIDLAND — Phi Theta Kappa, the International Honor Society for Community College students, held its regional conference in Corpus Christi early in March. The Midland College chapter, Alpha Beta Phi, walked away with several awards:

— Best Poster for Honors in Action Project

— Best Digital Scrapbook

— Top 3 in Play it Forward — Honors in Action Project

— Outstanding Officer — Itzel Cantu

— The College Project — Top 18

In addition, MC President Damon Kennedy was named to the Texas Hall of Honor for New Presidents and his wife Susanne was awarded the Friend of Texas.

"Our PTK students worked so very hard this past year and all of these awards are so well-deserved. They are an outstanding group of students representing Midland College. We are all grateful for the support that we receive from Dr. Kennedy and Midland College," Terry Gilmour, advisor and Division 1 coordinator for Phi Theta Kappa, said in a news release.

The Midland College chapter is one of 97 chapters in Texas and has been recognized as a 5-Star chapter over the past six years.